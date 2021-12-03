StockMarketWire.com - Alba Mineral Resources said its portfolio company, GreenRoc Mining announced strong assay results from a drilling campaign at the Amitsoq graphite project in Southern Greenland that further confirm the high-grade nature of the deposit and the potential for a 'sizeable' JORC Resource.
'[W]e look forward to the step-out drilling programme next year as GreenRoc progresses along the path to becoming a supplier of this highly sought-after critical mineral,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
