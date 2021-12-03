StockMarketWire.com - The FTSE 100 inched higher Friday, as investors looked ahead to the release of the US monthly jobs report for November.
At 08:51 the FTSE 100 was up 15 points, or 0.21%, to 7,144.71.
Duke Royalty raised its outlook on full-year performance after reporting a rise in first-half profit as income jumped. Its shares gained 3.6% to 45.56 pence.
Home improvement retailer Wickes raised its full-year profit outlook as momentum continued into the fourth quarter. Its shares rallied 10.6% to 237.80 pence.
Mining company Hochschild Mining touted progress on plans to spin-off Aclara Resources with latter pricing its initial public offering ahead of its public market debut in Canada next week. Its shares were flat at 127.3 pence.
Petropavlovsk was flat at 21 pence after a court had ruled in favour of the company, dismissing a claim by JSC Uzhuralzoloto seeking to stop the company's sale of its 29.9% stake in IRC Limited to Stocken.
Gold exploration company Mila Resources was down 1% to 2 pence after commenced drilling at the Kathleen Valley gold project in Western Australia.
Alba Mineral Resources jumped 9% after its portfolio company, GreenRoc Mining announced strong assay results from a drilling campaign at the Amitsoq graphite project in Southern Greenland that further confirm the high-grade nature of the deposit and the potential for a 'sizeable' JORC Resource.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
