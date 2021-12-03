StockMarketWire.com - Investment company VH Global Sustainable Energy Opportunities said it had committed to invest $35 million to fund the expansion of one of its terminal storage assets in South Texas.
The investment would increase the throughput and on-site blending capacity, adding a further 340,000 barrels of tank storage capacity, taking the post expansion total to 865,000 barrels of the combined capacity of both assets.
'The expanded capacity will mean there will be lower turnover, therefore, having a greater positive impact,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
