StockMarketWire.com - Augmentum Fintech said abrdn, the FTSE 100 asset manager, had agreed to acquire interactive investor, a portfolio investment of the company, in deal worth £42.4 million.
The company had acquired its interest in interactive investor in March 2018 as part of the seed portfolio at IPO, at a valuation of approximately £3.8 million; and the realisation would represent a multiple of 9x cost and an IRR of 87%.
Augmentum expects this transaction to complete in Q2 2022.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
