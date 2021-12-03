StockMarketWire.com - Augmentum Fintech said abrdn, the FTSE 100 asset manager, had agreed to acquire interactive investor, a portfolio investment of the company, in deal worth £42.4 million.

The company had acquired its interest in interactive investor in March 2018 as part of the seed portfolio at IPO, at a valuation of approximately £3.8 million; and the realisation would represent a multiple of 9x cost and an IRR of 87%.

Augmentum expects this transaction to complete in Q2 2022.




