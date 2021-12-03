StockMarketWire.com - Titanium minerals and zircon producer Kenmare Resources said it had appointed Andrew Webb as chair designate.
Webb succeeds Steven McTiernan as chair, with the latter set to step down from the board following the company's 2022 Annual General Meeting.
