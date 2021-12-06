StockMarketWire.com -

CA

07/12/2021 15:00 Ivey purchasing managers index


CH

07/12/2021 06:45 unemployment
07/12/2021 08:00 SNB foreign currency reserves


DE

07/12/2021 07:00 industrial production index
07/12/2021 10:00 ZEW indicator of economic sentiment


EU

07/12/2021 10:00 GDP
07/12/2021 10:00 employment


FR

07/12/2021 07:45 foreign trade


JP

07/12/2021 23:50 balance of payments
07/12/2021 23:50 GDP


UK

07/12/2021 00:01 BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor
07/12/2021 07:00 Halifax house price index


US

07/12/2021 13:30 revised productivity & costs
07/12/2021 13:30 international trade in goods & services
07/12/2021 13:55 Johnson Redbook retail sales index
07/12/2021 20:00 connsumer credit
07/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin

