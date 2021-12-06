StockMarketWire.com - Advertising firm WPP said it had acquired a majority stake in branding and design agency Made Thought, for an undisclosed sum.

Made Thought employed 55 people at offices in London and New York, the latter of which opened in January.

Its clients included Pinterest, Unilever, LVMH, MoMA, Sonos, Paul Smith and Rosewood Hotels.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com