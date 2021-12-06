StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical services company Open Orphan welcomed the reporting by SAB Biotherapeutics of positive results from a trial of an influenza treatment.

The so-called challenge trial, in which patients are intentionally infected with pathogens, was conducted by Open Orphan subsidiary hVIVO.

'I am pleased that SAB has received positive results for SAB-176 from its influenza human challenge trial, conducted by hVIVO,' Open Orphan executive chairman Cathal Friel said.

'SAB-176 met its primary endpoint and based on partial data appears to have met a key secondary endpoint. These encouraging results support proceeding to a Phase 2 clinical trial.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com