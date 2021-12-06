StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Versarien booked a first-half loss after rising sales were more than offset by expenses.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £3.0 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £4.3 million.

Revenue rose 41% to £3.82 million. Cash at 30 September was £3.46 million.

'The first half of this financial year has seen continued progress in our pursuit of commercialisation whilst increasing both production capacity and our global footprint,' chief executive Neill Ricketts said.


