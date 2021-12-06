StockMarketWire.com - Advanced materials group Versarien booked a first-half loss after rising sales were more than offset by expenses.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £3.0 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £4.3 million.
Revenue rose 41% to £3.82 million. Cash at 30 September was £3.46 million.
'The first half of this financial year has seen continued progress in our pursuit of commercialisation whilst increasing both production capacity and our global footprint,' chief executive Neill Ricketts said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
