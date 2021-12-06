StockMarketWire.com - Fashion group Ted Baker said chairman John Barton had died suddenly.
Senior director Helena Feltham had become interim chairman.
'John was a source of great wisdom for me and for so many of us at Ted Baker and we will hugely miss his support and guidance,' chief executive Rachel Osborne said.
'Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with his wife, Anne, and their family.'
