StockMarketWire.com - Newspaper and magazine distributor Smiths News upwardly revised its final dividend after it received a pension surplus.
The company would now pay a final dividend for the 2021 financial year of 1.15p per share, up from the previously announced 1p.
That would result in a total dividend for the year of 1.65p per share.
Smiths News said it had received a sum of £8.1 million representing a cash surplus resulting from the expected winding up of the WHSmith Pension Trust.
'Consistent with the terms of our banking agreements, the cash proceeds will be used to reduce bank net debt,' it added.
