StockMarketWire.com - Integrated shipping services company Clarkson raised its outlook on performance following ongoing momentum in the second half of the year.
For the year ending 31 December 2021, results were anticipated to be ahead of current market expectations with underlying pre-tax profit tax now expected to be not less than £65 million.
'Performance has been strong across all divisions, with the financial and broking divisions performing particularly well,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
