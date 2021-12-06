StockMarketWire.com - Wholesale power generator ContourGlobal upgraded its annual earnings guidance following stronger than anticipated performance of a gas-fired power plant based in Arrubal, Spain.
For the full year ending 31 December 2021, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amoritsation were expected to be in a range of $810 million to 840 million.
That was up to $30 million above the guidance range communicated on 25 October 2021 of $780 million to $810 million.
'The Arrubal power plant has been operating on a merchant basis since the purchase power agreement expired in July 2021 and has benefitted from a meaningful level of dispatch during the last couple of months as a result of the current market environment in Spain,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.