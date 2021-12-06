StockMarketWire.com - Wholesale power generator ContourGlobal upgraded its annual earnings guidance following stronger than anticipated performance of a gas-fired power plant based in Arrubal, Spain.

For the full year ending 31 December 2021, adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amoritsation were expected to be in a range of $810 million to 840 million.

That was up to $30 million above the guidance range communicated on 25 October 2021 of $780 million to $810 million.

'The Arrubal power plant has been operating on a merchant basis since the purchase power agreement expired in July 2021 and has benefitted from a meaningful level of dispatch during the last couple of months as a result of the current market environment in Spain,' the company said.

