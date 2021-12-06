StockMarketWire.com - Cancer and fibrosis focused Redx Pharma said it had entered into a strategic partnership with molecular science group Caris Life Sciences.
Redx said the partnership would leverage Caris' solutions to enhance the speed of US accruals for its phase-two trial for the investigational Porcupine inhibitor, RXC004, in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.
