StockMarketWire.com - Cancer and fibrosis focused Redx Pharma said it had entered into a strategic partnership with molecular science group Caris Life Sciences.

Redx said the partnership would leverage Caris' solutions to enhance the speed of US accruals for its phase-two trial for the investigational Porcupine inhibitor, RXC004, in patients with metastatic colorectal cancer.


