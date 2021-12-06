StockMarketWire.com - Space technology investor Seraphim Space Investment Trust said it had poured another $25 million into Finnish synthetic aperture radar satellite imaging technology group Iceye.

The company the investment in Iceye would enable it to 'significantly expand its unique SAR satellite constellation'.

It had first invested in Iceye in 2017, prior to it launching its first satellite, and had participated in every subsequent funding round.


