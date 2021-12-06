StockMarketWire.com - Property investor Palace Capital said it had exchanged contracts to sell Fraser House, a vacant office building in Staines, Middlesex to a private company for £2 million.

The sale price reflected a 'significant premium' to book value as at 30 September 2021 as well as the 2014 acquisition price, the company said.

The deal brought to10 the number of assets sold by Palace Capital so far in 2021 under its disposal strategy.

'Having undertaken £23.65 million of disposals we are closing in on our target of achieving £30 million of sales in order to redeploy the capital into accretive acquisitions,' chief executive Neil Sinclair said.


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com