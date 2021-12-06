StockMarketWire.com - Franco Manca owner Fulham Shore said it expected full-year results to top market expectations after swinging to a first-half profit amid ongoing momentum following the easing of pandemic restrictions.
For the six months ended 26 September 2021, pre-tax profit was £3.1 million compared with a loss of £4.3 million year-on-year as revenue jumped 103% to £39.5 million.
Revenues in October and November were ahead of 2019 comparatives, the company said.
'This includes our office and theatre district located restaurants which are continuing to trade positively, over the four weeks in November 2021, achieving revenues ahead of the same weeks in 2019.'
About 75 restaurants were in operation as at 26 September 2021, with 21 more potential sites in solicitors' hands across both businesses.
'We look forward with confidence to the end of our financial year in March 2022, where we expect to be ahead of market expectations,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
