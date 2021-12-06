StockMarketWire.com - Cannabinoids consumer products maker Cellular Goods said it had appointed Anna Chokina as chief executive officer.
Chokina succeeded Alexis Abraham, who became chief strategy officer, and both appointments were effective from 6 December 2021.
The appointment would drive the 'company's next stage of growth following the launch of its inaugural product range on 1 December 2021,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
