StockMarketWire.com - Specialist bank Distribution Finance Capital said it expected full year financial performance to be in line with its expectations, as supply chain challenges weighed on growth.
The company said it had been informed that critical orders for a number of its dealers would now arrive in January 2022, later than previously anticipated, amid supply chain challenges and shipping delays.
The group now expected its loan book to close the year in the range of £250 million to £275 million.
The loan book had reached £243 million as at the 30 November 2021, up from £202 million in September, more than doubling since the start of the year and materially exceeding the group's prior peak of £213 million.
'Accordingly, the board now expects the group to achieve monthly run-rate profitability during Q1 2022,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.