StockMarketWire.com - London trading bourse London Stock Exchange said it had agreed to acquire Quantile for up to £274 million.
Quantile, a provider of portfolio, margin and capital optimisation and compression services for the global financial services market, was founded in 2015.
'The transaction will enable LSEG to expand its range of post trade risk management solutions to its customers through trade compression, capital and margin optimisation services,' the company said.
'Quantile will be complementary to LSEG's global OTC Derivatives clearing services, which provide risk management and capital efficiencies to customers.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.