StockMarketWire.com - Internet company CentralNic said it had acquired the domain name and brand protection business trading as NameAction in a $1 million deal.
The NameAction business was expected to contribute about $2 million in annual recurring revenues and about $0.2 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, to the online presence segment from 2022, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.