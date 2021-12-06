StockMarketWire.com - Internet company CentralNic said it had acquired the domain name and brand protection business trading as NameAction in a $1 million deal.

The NameAction business was expected to contribute about $2 million in annual recurring revenues and about $0.2 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation, or EBITDA, to the online presence segment from 2022, the company said.






