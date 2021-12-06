StockMarketWire.com - Oil company Touchstone Exploration shares fell sharply after it announced production test results at a well in Trinidad and Tobago.
The company provided an update on the results of the first production test at its Royston-1 exploration well and data from a second test, which it said both confirmed light oil discoveries.
The first and deepest Royston-1 completion and exploration test was designed to evaluate an interval at the bottom of the well in the intermediate sheet of the Herrera Formation.
The completion spanned a 92-foot gross interval below 10,434 feet that was identified on wireline logs as being hydrocarbon bearing.
'Following completion and a brief clean-up period to recover load fluid, the well was shut in and built to a pressure of 3,150 psi at surface (estimated 7,100 psi reservoir pressure),' the company said.
'The interval was subsequently flowed up 3.5-inch tubing on a variety of choke sizes between 16/64 inches and 40/64 inches at rates up to 550 bbls/d.'
The recovered oil was light, sweet crude with sampling throughout flow testing indicating an average 94% oil cut with some solution gas present but not measured.
'The configuration of the downhole assembly was not optimal for testing light oil given it was designed to test a potential liquids rich gas interval,' the company added.
It had completed its second production test, meanwhile, in the lowermost portion of the overthrust sheet at depths between 9,878 and 10,148 feet with a gross 270 feet of section perforated (202 feet of net pay).
Test two had established a light oil reservoir in the overthrust sheet of the Herrera Formation with flow rates of up to 430 bbls/d of total fluid observed.
Testing indicated light, sweet crude oil with an average 30-degree API (corrected to 60-degree Fahrenheit), while build-up testing indicated a bottomhole reservoir pressure of 7,098 psi.
Solution gas was also present on the test but was not measured.
'The downhole assembly for the test was designed for a liquids rich natural gas test and again included the use of 3.5-inch tubing which was not ideal for the actual conditions encountered following completion,' Touchstone said.
'Unlike results from the first production test, during the second test the lower portion of the overthrust sheet produced with high water cuts averaging 90% throughout the flow test.'
'We designed the completion with multiple intervals where production can be isolated and, in the future if a smaller tubing string is employed, we can segregate the interval to maximize crude oil production.'
