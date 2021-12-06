StockMarketWire.com - Banknote authentication and security group Spectra Systems said the newest customer using its optical materials in K-cups for Keurig brewers has placed three orders totaling $394,000 since September.
The orders were already 93% of the expected 2021 revenues from this product and 46% higher than total orders in 2020.
'We are very pleased to have received such large orders for our optical materials from our newest K-cup printing customer,' chief executive Nabil Lawandy said.
"Based on this order pattern, we expect that this new customer, along with the existing customer, will result in over $1 million of high margin revenue in 2022.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
