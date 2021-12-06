StockMarketWire.com - Mining group SolGold said it had intersected further significant copper and gold mineralisation from the Cacharposa deposit at its Porvenir project in Ecuador.
Highlights included intersecting 722 metres at 0.66% copper equivalent from surface.
Drilling was ongoing at Porvenir with three drill rigs on site testing mineralisation at Cacharposa and surrounding targets.
