StockMarketWire.com - Construction materials company Saint-Gobain said it had agreed to acquire the outstanding shares of GCP Applied Technologies for $32.00 per share, in a transaction valued at approximately $2.3 billion.

'This acquisition is a decisive step in establishing Saint-Gobain's leading position worldwide in construction chemicals with total sales of more than €4bn (up from €3bn), and furthers the group's strategy as worldwide leader in light and sustainable construction,' the company said.

Closing of the transaction, which is subject to GCP shareholders' approval, antitrust approvals and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions, was expected to close by year-end 2022.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com