StockMarketWire.com - Oil company PetroTal said social protests at its loading dock in Peru had ended.
'PetroTal's recently announced social initiatives contributed to the peaceful resolution,' the company said.
Barges from Brazil were on site and commenced oil loading operations on December 3.
'This will allow PetroTal to ramp up production during the next few days starting with the new 9H horizontal well that was put on production on December 5 and recommence sales to the Iquitos refinery and through the Brazilian export routes,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.