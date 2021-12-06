StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration company Beowulf said its Finnish subsidiary Grafintec had signed an heads of terms with Epsilon Advanced Materials to create a joint venture to establish an anode materials production facility that would be located in Finland.

The proposed plant would 'supply battery/cell manufacturing companies in Europe, complementing Epsilon Advanced Materials' growing anode materials business in India,' the company said.

'The plant will be built in two phases, phase 1 with a production capacity of 10,000 tonnes per annum and phase 2 which will add 40,000 TPA, taking overall plant capacity to 50,000 TPA of anode material,' it added.

Under the agreement, Grafintec would own 49% of the JV, and Epsilon Advanced Materials would own 51% stake.






Story provided by StockMarketWire.com