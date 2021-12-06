StockMarketWire.com - Mineral exploration company Beowulf said its Finnish subsidiary Grafintec had signed an heads of terms with Epsilon Advanced Materials to create a joint venture to establish an anode materials production facility that would be located in Finland.
The proposed plant would 'supply battery/cell manufacturing companies in Europe, complementing Epsilon Advanced Materials' growing anode materials business in India,' the company said.
'The plant will be built in two phases, phase 1 with a production capacity of 10,000 tonnes per annum and phase 2 which will add 40,000 TPA, taking overall plant capacity to 50,000 TPA of anode material,' it added.
Under the agreement, Grafintec would own 49% of the JV, and Epsilon Advanced Materials would own 51% stake.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.