Interim Result

08/12/2021 Stagecoach Group PLC (SGC)

08/12/2021 Quiz PLC (QUIZ)

08/12/2021 Ince Group PLC (The) (INCE)

08/12/2021 Berkeley Group Holdings (The) PLC (BKG)

09/12/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)

09/12/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)

09/12/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)

09/12/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)

09/12/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)

09/12/2021 Lendinvest PLC (LINV)

09/12/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)

09/12/2021 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)

09/12/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)

09/12/2021 Foresight Group Holdings Limited (FSG)

09/12/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)

10/12/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)

14/12/2021 Yourgene Health PLC (YGEN)

14/12/2021 Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)

14/12/2021 Grc International Group PLC (GRC)

15/12/2021 In The Style Group PLC (ITS)

15/12/2021 Maxcyte INC (MXCT)

15/12/2021 Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG)



Final Result

08/12/2021 Ssp Group PLC (SSPG)

08/12/2021 Stock Spirits Group PLC (STCK)

08/12/2021 Tui AG (TUI)

08/12/2021 Mccoll's Retail Group PLC (MCLS)

08/12/2021 Numis Corporation PLC (NUM)

09/12/2021 Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)

09/12/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)

14/12/2021 Driver Group PLC (DRV)

14/12/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)

14/12/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)

15/12/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)

15/12/2021 Character Group PLC (CCT)

15/12/2021 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)

15/12/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)

15/12/2021 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)



AGM / EGM

08/12/2021 Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) PLC (EOG)

08/12/2021 Blencowe Resources Plc Ord 0.5p (BRES)

08/12/2021 International Biotechnology Trust PLC (IBT)

08/12/2021 Gattaca PLC (GATC)

08/12/2021 Volta Finance Ltd A (VTAS)

08/12/2021 Bowleven PLC (BLVN)

08/12/2021 Allanfield Group PLC (ALF)

08/12/2021 Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust PLC (AIE)

09/12/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)

09/12/2021 Resource Holding Management Ltd (RHM)

09/12/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)

09/12/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)

09/12/2021 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)

09/12/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)

09/12/2021 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)

09/12/2021 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)

09/12/2021 Frontier Ip Group PLC (FIPP)

09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd (DNA2)

09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air One Ltd (DNA)

09/12/2021 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)

09/12/2021 Bioventix PLC (BVXP)

09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Three Ltd (DNA3)

10/12/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)

10/12/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)

10/12/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)

10/12/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)

13/12/2021 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)

13/12/2021 John Lewis Of Hungerford PLC (JLH)

13/12/2021 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)

13/12/2021 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)

13/12/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)

13/12/2021 (ROQ)

14/12/2021 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)

14/12/2021 Batm Advanced Communications LD (BVC)

14/12/2021 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)

14/12/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)

14/12/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)

14/12/2021 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)

14/12/2021 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)

14/12/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)

14/12/2021 Target Healthcare Reit PLC (THRL)

14/12/2021 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)

14/12/2021 MC Mining (MCM)

15/12/2021 SolGold PLC (SOLG)

15/12/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)

15/12/2021 Grc International Group PLC (GRC)

15/12/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)

15/12/2021 Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS)

15/12/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)

15/12/2021 Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG)

15/12/2021 ProPhotonix Limited (DI) (PPIX)

15/12/2021 Brighton Pier Group PLC (The) (PIER)

15/12/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)



Trading Statement

09/12/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)

09/12/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)

09/12/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)

10/12/2021 Anglo American PLC (AAL)

13/12/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)

14/12/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)

14/12/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)



Ex-Dividend

08/12/2021 Fidelity Asian Values PLC (FAS)

09/12/2021 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)

09/12/2021 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)

09/12/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)

09/12/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)

09/12/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)

09/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)

09/12/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)

09/12/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)

09/12/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)

09/12/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)

09/12/2021 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)

09/12/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)

09/12/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)

09/12/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)

09/12/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)

09/12/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)

09/12/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)

09/12/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)

09/12/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)

09/12/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)

09/12/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)

09/12/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

09/12/2021 Caffyns PLC (CFYN)

10/12/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)

10/12/2021 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)

10/12/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)

10/12/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)

10/12/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)

10/12/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)

10/12/2021 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (IPU)

10/12/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)

10/12/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)

10/12/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)

10/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)

10/12/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)

10/12/2021 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)

13/12/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)



