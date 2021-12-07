StockMarketWire.com - GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology said preclinical data showed their monoclonal antibody retained efficacy against omicron, the heavily muted variant of Covid-19.
The preclinical data was generated through pseudo-virus testing of the combined known mutations of the Omicron variant, which included the maximum number of changes (37 mutations) identified to date in the spike protein, the company said.
'These pre-clinical data demonstrate the potential for our monoclonal antibody to be effective against the latest variant, Omicron, plus all other variants of concern defined to date by the WHO, and we look forward to discussing these results with regulatory authorities around the world,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
