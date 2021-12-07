StockMarketWire.com - London West End property investor Shaftesbury said it had signed over 60 retail, hospitality and leisure brands in Carnaby, Seven Dials, Chinatown, Soho and Fitzrovia since 1 October.

'The strength of demand from operators also coincides with the rapid recovery in footfall and sales across its locations and represents a vote of confidence in their long-term appeal and prospects,' the company said.

Weekend footfall, it added, was currently at or above 2019 levels, while weekdays are at about 80%.


