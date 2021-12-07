StockMarketWire.com - Pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca entered into a new global development and commercialisation agreement with Ionis Pharmaceuticals for eplontersen, a drug to treat transthyretin amyloidosis, a systemic, progressive and fatal condition.
Under the terms of the deal, which is expected be closed in Q4, AstraZeneca would pay Ionis an upfront payment of $200 million and additional conditional payments of up to $485m following regulatory approvals.
The company would also pay up to $2.9 billion of sales-related milestones based on sales thresholds between $500 million and $6 billion, plus royalties in the range of low double-digit to mid-twenties percentage depending on the region.
Hereditary amyloid transthyretin cardiomyopathy was expected to be the first indication for which the companies would seek regulatory approval for eplontersen, with the potential to file a new drug application with the US Food and Drug Administration by the end of 2022.
Ionis will continue to manufacture and supply eplontersen for the existing clinical studies and process qualification.
AstraZeneca would be responsible for commercial supply, with transition timing to be agreed by both parties.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.