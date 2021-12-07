StockMarketWire.com - Sports and leisure equipment retailer Tandem forecast a full-year profit either in line or slightly above current market expectations.

The company said revenue in the two months through November had flattened, principally as a result of the comparative period in 2020 being particularly strong.

Revenue in the third quarter through September had risen 17% year-on-year.

Tandem reiterated that increases in input costs, shipping and transport rates and adverse currency movements had placed pressure on gross profit margins.

'Notwithstanding these challenges, margins have held up well and we are beginning to see some early indications of improvements in costs, particularly with regards to freight,' it added.


