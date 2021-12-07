StockMarketWire.com - Fast-moving consumer goods manufacturer Supreme unveiled a maiden dividend, having booked a 25% rise in first-half profit underpinned by higher vaping and sports nutrition revenue.
Pre-tax profit for the six months through September increased to £8.5 million, up from £6.8 million year-on-year, as revenue climbed 9% to £61.1 million.
Supreme declared a maiden dividend of 2.2p per share.
Gross profit margin increased from to 30% from 25%, due to enhanced product mix and increased in-house manufacturing, the company said.
Supreme said it had made a 'good start' to the second half, with adjusted earnings expected to be 'at least in line' with market expectations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
