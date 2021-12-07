StockMarketWire.com - Retail telemetric services provider Vianet reported a narrower first-half loss as its revenue staged a partial recovery.

Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £0.36 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £1.44 million.

Revenue rose to £6.3 million, up from £4.1 million year-on-year, but still below the £8.4 million recorded two years' prior.

Vianet said it wouldn't declare any dividends for the current financial year, citing a 'prudent approach'.

Chairman and interim chief executive James Dickson said that while the company was not immune to supply-chain pressures, its first-half results provided 'real momentum' into the second half.

Vianet, he added, had 'a clear line of sight towards meeting full-year market estimates of £2.2 million'.


