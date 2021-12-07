StockMarketWire.com - Retail telemetric services provider Vianet reported a narrower first-half loss as its revenue staged a partial recovery.
Pre-tax losses for the six months through September amounted to £0.36 million, compared to year-on-year losses of £1.44 million.
Revenue rose to £6.3 million, up from £4.1 million year-on-year, but still below the £8.4 million recorded two years' prior.
Vianet said it wouldn't declare any dividends for the current financial year, citing a 'prudent approach'.
Chairman and interim chief executive James Dickson said that while the company was not immune to supply-chain pressures, its first-half results provided 'real momentum' into the second half.
Vianet, he added, had 'a clear line of sight towards meeting full-year market estimates of £2.2 million'.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.