StockMarketWire.com - British American Tobacco said it was 'confident' in delivering on its full-year guidance as the tobacco giant looked to ramp-up transformation amid strong second-half performance in its new categories business.
Revenue grew 5% at constant currency, benefitting from strong new category growth.
Full-year global tobacco industry volume was now expected to be broadly flat, an improvement on the prior outlook for a decline of 1.5%, driven by Indonesia.
US industry volume expectations was maintained at around -5.5%
'We are accelerating our transformation with continued strong momentum across New Categories and are confident in delivering our 2021 financial guidance,' the company said.
The company was aiming to deliver on its 2021 commitment to reduce leverage to about 3x adjusted net debt over adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation or ,EBITDA, and expected to reach this by the year end.
'Benefitting from a continued strong new category performance, which is now a sizeable contributor to group revenue growth, we are making excellent progress towards our £5 billion revenue target by 2025, supported by a clear focus on THP,' it added.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
