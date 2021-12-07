StockMarketWire.com - Graphene-based product company Applied Graphene Materials said it had received a UK patent for water-based anti-corrosion protective coatings applications.

'This latest dispersed product technology offers the coatings industry a new tool in the formulation of water-based systems.,' the company said.

'It provides a further opportunity to narrow the gap in solvent and water-based coating performance by enabling the use of graphene nanoplatelet materials thereby supporting the move away from solvent-based products.'



