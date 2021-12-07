StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Tertiary Minerals said it had recorded 'highly encouraging' results from sampling work at the Pyramid silver and gold project in Nevada.
Analytical results reported significant1 silver mineralisation in 34 of 37 samples, including four high-grade samples reporting grades of 1,286 grams, 889 grams, 522 grams and 513 grams per tonne.
'These are very encouraging results and include the highest silver grades we have sampled at North Ruth to date,' managing director Patrick Cullen said.
'While silver is the primary target, it is also excellent to see the presence of reportable gold grades.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.