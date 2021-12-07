StockMarketWire.com - Mining company Tertiary Minerals said it had recorded 'highly encouraging' results from sampling work at the Pyramid silver and gold project in Nevada.

Analytical results reported significant1 silver mineralisation in 34 of 37 samples, including four high-grade samples reporting grades of 1,286 grams, 889 grams, 522 grams and 513 grams per tonne.

'These are very encouraging results and include the highest silver grades we have sampled at North Ruth to date,' managing director Patrick Cullen said.

'While silver is the primary target, it is also excellent to see the presence of reportable gold grades.'


Story provided by StockMarketWire.com