StockMarketWire.com - Social care and education services CareTech said it had delivered 'robust' financial performance slightly ahead of market expectations as annual profit swelled.
For the year ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit jumped 75.1 % to £66.2 million year-on-year as revenue grew 13.8% to £489.1 million.
Revenue was driven by organic growth in children's services, the acquisition of Smartbox in October 2020 and the portfolio of assets transferred from The Huntercombe Group in December 2020 to adults specialist services, the company said.
The final dividend was raised by 8.6% to 9.5 pence, taking the total dividend for the year to 14.1 pence up from 12.75 pence.
