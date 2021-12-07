StockMarketWire.com - Cryptocurrency mining company Argo Blockchain reported a rise in revenue in November following an uptick in monthly bitcoin production.

During the month of November, Argo mined 185 bitcoin compared with 167 BTC in October, bringing the total amount of BTC mined year-to-date to 1,831 BTC.

Based on daily foreign exchange rates and cryptocurrency prices during the month, mining revenue in November amounted to £8.29 million, up from £7.24 million in September.




Story provided by StockMarketWire.com