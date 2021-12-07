StockMarketWire.com - Integrated agency Jaywing reported a narrower losses in the first half of the year as 'significant' new business wins boosted revenue.
For the six months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax losses narrowed to £44,000 from £251,000 a year earlier as revenue increased to £15.1 million from £11.3 million.
The total number of clients generating revenue in the half increased from 200 to 211, led by growth in retail and in financial services, the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
Shares Magazine
Shares is the leading weekly publication for retail investors. It is packed with investment ideas, news and educational material to help build and run portfolios and get more from your money.
Investor Events
Shares puts on free Investor Events throughout the year across the country. They provide an opportunity for investors to learn more about companies on the stock market and hear from a range of investment experts including fund managers and Shares journalists.