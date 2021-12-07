StockMarketWire.com - Technology services provider The Pebble Group said its annual results would be 'at least' in line with market expectations.
The company also said it expected its cash balance at the end of the year through December, excluding IFRS 16 lease liabilities, to be no less than £9 million.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
