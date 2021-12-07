StockMarketWire.com - X-ray screening systems supplier Image Scan reported a rise in annual profit even as sales were held back by a weak first half amid the impact from the pandemic.
For the year ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax trading profit was £189,000, up from £112,000 a year earlier even as sales fell to £2.9 million from £3.5 million.
'The business started the year with a relatively weak order book, which impacted first half performance, and the continuing effect of COVID-19 could be seen in delays to government procurement programmes,' the company said.
'[W]e enter the new financial year with a strong cash balance, a rapidly expanding product range and important new customers,' it added.
'These are reasons for us to be optimistic for our ability to achieve organic growth in revenues and profits as market activity starts to return to more normal levels.'
