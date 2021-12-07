StockMarketWire.com - Agriculture and Engineering group Carr's reported annual performance ahead of its expectations as profit was boosted by growth in its agriculture divisions and an enhanced order book for engineering.
For the year ended 28 August 2021, pre-tax profit rose 10.3% to £12.1 million as revenue increased 5.5% to £417.3 million.
'The group has delivered an excellent result ahead of the board's original expectations, with increased profits across both agriculture divisions and an enhanced order book for engineering,' the company said.
The company proposed a final dividend of 2.65 pence per share, taking the total dividend for the year to 5.0 pence per share, up 5.3% on the prior year.
Looking ahead, the company said the markets for both agriculture and engineering remained positive, and therefore remained \confident in the group's prospects.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
