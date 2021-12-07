StockMarketWire.com - Location data group 1Spatial said it had won a £0.6 million multi-year contract with the UK government's Rural Payments Agency.
The contract includes £0.4 million in software licenses over two years, with the balance consisting of services revenue.
The agency was an executive agency of the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
