StockMarketWire.com - Field management software group Crimson Tide said it had entered into a master services agreement with catering company Compass for its non-UK based operations.
Crimson Tide said the contract underpinned opportunities for future sales of its mpro5 product to Compass's operations across 45 countries in over 55,000 locations.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
