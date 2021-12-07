StockMarketWire.com - Real estate investment company Tritax EuroBox reported annual profit that more than doubled as the value of its portfolio improved underpinned by acquisitions in the year that contributed to growth in rental income.
For the 12 months ended 30 September 2021, pre-tax profit rose to €129.0 million from €53.6 million year-on-year as rental income jumped 21.9% to €43.9 million.
The value of its portfolio climbed 52.9% to €1.28 billion.
Dividends declared in respect of the year was 5.0 cents per share, up 13.6% from 4.40 cents last year.
'Our market remains highly attractive, with strong occupier demand driven in particular by the accelerated growth of e-commerce, combined with limited supply of large, high-quality and sustainable space to rent in prime markets,' the company said.
'We see attractive opportunities to add assets to the portfolio that have built-in value creation opportunities and remain confident of further growth in the coming year.'
