StockMarketWire.com - Online learning platform Dev Clever said it had won a 'material' contract from Question What's Real, an Asia-based VR hardware manufacturer and distributor operating on behalf of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.
The contract was for an initial 20,000 VR devices to be deployed to users in China, pre-installed with the group's immersive STEM learning library.
The initial devices would begin to be distributed shortly after the Chinese New Year in February 2022.
The Company would receive US$150 per device on an annual recurring SaaS subscription-basis.
The was an option to extend the partnership to include between 15,000 and 30,000 additional devices in 2022, depending on the the success of the initial roll-out.
'In addition to the immersive STEM-based content, the VR headsets will also incorporate a healthcare app, developed by QWR and CAS, with the objective of reducing myopia through the use of VR,' the company said.
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
