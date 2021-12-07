StockMarketWire.com - Oil company United Oil and Gas said a timeline for selling two North Sea licences to Quattro Energy had been extended to February.
The company had in September agreed to sell to Quattro Energy its UK Central North Sea Licences P2480 and P2519.
The long stop date for satisfaction of the sale conditions was 6 December.
'The parties to the SPA have agreed an extension of this long stop date to 28 February 2022 to allow additional time for the SPA conditions required for completion,' United Oil and Gas said.
'A further update will be provided to the market in due course.'
Story provided by StockMarketWire.com
