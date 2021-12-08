Interim Result
09/12/2021 Watches Of Switzerland Group PLC (WOSG)
09/12/2021 Smith (Ds) PLC (SMDS)
09/12/2021 Lendinvest PLC (LINV)
09/12/2021 Moonpig Group PLC (MOON)
09/12/2021 Foresight Group Holdings Limited (FSG)
09/12/2021 Frasers Group PLC (FRAS)
09/12/2021 Civitas Social Housing PLC (CSH)
09/12/2021 Clipper Logistics PLC (CLG)
09/12/2021 Dr. Martens PLC (DOCS)
09/12/2021 Dwf Group PLC (DWF)
09/12/2021 Firstgroup PLC (FGP)
10/12/2021 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Trust PLC (SEIT)
14/12/2021 Yourgene Health PLC (YGEN)
14/12/2021 Purplebricks Group PLC (PURP)
14/12/2021 Grc International Group PLC (GRC)
15/12/2021 Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (BCG)
15/12/2021 In The Style Group PLC (ITS)
15/12/2021 Maxcyte INC (MXCT)
16/12/2021 Frp Advisory Group PLC (FRP)
Final Result
09/12/2021 Renew Holdings PLC (RNWH)
09/12/2021 On The Beach Group PLC (OTB)
09/12/2021 Victorian Plumbing Group PLC (VIC)
14/12/2021 Chemring Group PLC (CHG)
14/12/2021 Rws Holdings PLC (RWS)
14/12/2021 Driver Group PLC (DRV)
15/12/2021 Pressure Technologies PLC (PRES)
15/12/2021 Hollywood Bowl Group PLC (BOWL)
15/12/2021 Character Group PLC (CCT)
15/12/2021 Avon Protection PLC (AVON)
15/12/2021 Jersey Electricity PLC (JEL)
16/12/2021 Titon Holdings PLC (TON)
16/12/2021 Integrafin Holdings PLC (IHP)
16/12/2021 Go-Ahead Group PLC (GOG)
16/12/2021 Hyve Group PLC (HYVE)
AGM / EGM
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Three Ltd (DNA3)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air Two Ltd (DNA2)
09/12/2021 Doric Nimrod Air One Ltd (DNA)
09/12/2021 Blue Prism Group PLC (PRSM)
09/12/2021 Orchard Funding Group PLC (ORCH)
09/12/2021 Volution Group PLC (FAN)
09/12/2021 Kenmare Resources PLC (KMR)
09/12/2021 Lok'n Store Group PLC (LOK)
09/12/2021 Frontier Ip Group PLC (FIPP)
09/12/2021 Bioventix PLC (BVXP)
09/12/2021 Ridgecrest PLC (RDGC)
09/12/2021 Scottish Investment Trust PLC (SCIN)
09/12/2021 Resource Holding Management Ltd (RHM)
09/12/2021 Blackrock Greater Europe Investment Trust PLC (BRGE)
10/12/2021 Up Global Sourcing Holdings PLC (UPGS)
10/12/2021 Associated British Foods PLC (ABF)
10/12/2021 Tritax Eurobox PLC (EBOX)
10/12/2021 Royal Dutch Shell PLC (RDSB)
13/12/2021 (ROQ)
13/12/2021 Adm Energy PLC (ADME)
13/12/2021 Time Out Group PLC (TMO)
13/12/2021 John Lewis Of Hungerford PLC (JLH)
13/12/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
13/12/2021 Epe Special Opportunities Limited (ESO)
14/12/2021 Kin And Carta PLC (KCT)
14/12/2021 Target Healthcare Reit PLC (THRL)
14/12/2021 MC Mining (MCM)
14/12/2021 Marwyn Value Investors (MVI)
14/12/2021 Invinity Energy Systems PLC (IES)
14/12/2021 Batm Advanced Communications LD (BVC)
14/12/2021 Blancco Technology Group PLC (BLTG)
14/12/2021 Aeorema Communications PLC (AEO)
14/12/2021 Fidelity Special Values PLC (FSV)
14/12/2021 Cqs Natural Resources Growth And Income PLC (CYN)
14/12/2021 Greatland Gold PLC (GGP)
15/12/2021 Beeks Financial Cloud Group PLC (BKS)
15/12/2021 Softcat PLC (SCT)
15/12/2021 SolGold PLC (SOLG)
15/12/2021 Grc International Group PLC (GRC)
15/12/2021 Prs Reit (The) PLC (PRSR)
15/12/2021 Kingswood Holdings Limited (KWG)
15/12/2021 ProPhotonix Limited (DI) (PPIX)
15/12/2021 Dx (Group) PLC (DX.)
15/12/2021 Brighton Pier Group PLC (The) (PIER)
15/12/2021 Gcp Student Living PLC (DIGS)
16/12/2021 Seeing Machines Limited (SEE)
16/12/2021 Netcall PLC (NET)
16/12/2021 Arc Minerals Limited (ARCM)
16/12/2021 Avi Global Trust PLC (AGT)
16/12/2021 Schroder Income Growth Fund PLC (SCF)
16/12/2021 Checkit PLC (CKT)
16/12/2021 Glenveagh Properties Plc (GLV)
16/12/2021 Sareum Holdings PLC (SAR)
16/12/2021 888 Holdings PLC (888)
16/12/2021 Baillie Gifford Japan Trust PLC (BGFD)
Trading Statement
09/12/2021 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RR.)
09/12/2021 S & U PLC (SUS)
09/12/2021 Balfour Beatty PLC (BBY)
10/12/2021 Anglo American PLC (AAL)
13/12/2021 Sthree PLC (STEM)
14/12/2021 Ocado Group PLC (OCDO)
14/12/2021 Joules Group PLC (JOUL)
16/12/2021 Itm Power PLC (ITM)
16/12/2021 Serco Group PLC (SRP)
16/12/2021 Petrofac Limited (PFC)
Ex-Dividend
09/12/2021 Palace Capital PLC (PCA)
09/12/2021 Redde Northgate PLC (REDD)
09/12/2021 Newriver Reit PLC (NRR)
09/12/2021 Liontrust Asset Management PLC (LIO)
09/12/2021 Ig Design Group PLC (IGR)
09/12/2021 London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LFI)
09/12/2021 Residential Secure Income PLC (RESI)
09/12/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
09/12/2021 Vp PLC (VP.)
09/12/2021 Xp Power Limited (XPP)
09/12/2021 Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC (TMPL)
09/12/2021 Severfield PLC (SFR)
09/12/2021 Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC (SDV)
09/12/2021 Speedy Hire PLC (SDY)
09/12/2021 Intermediate Capital Group PLC (ICP)
09/12/2021 Investec PLC (INVP)
09/12/2021 Homeserve PLC (HSV)
09/12/2021 Charles Stanley Group PLC (CAY)
09/12/2021 Bmo Real Estate Investments Limited (BREI)
09/12/2021 D4T4 Solutions PLC (D4T4)
09/12/2021 Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
09/12/2021 Assura PLC (AGR)
09/12/2021 Caffyns PLC (CFYN)
10/12/2021 Scs Group PLC (SCS)
10/12/2021 Schroder Japan Growth Fund PLC (SJG)
10/12/2021 Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM)
10/12/2021 River And Mercantile Group PLC (RIV)
10/12/2021 Brunner Investment Trust PLC (BUT)
10/12/2021 Dcc PLC (DCC)
10/12/2021 Genus PLC (GNS)
10/12/2021 Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC (IPU)
10/12/2021 Airtel Africa PLC (AAF)
10/12/2021 Ferguson PLC (FERG)
10/12/2021 Galliford Try Holdings PLC (GFRD)
10/12/2021 Gcp Asset Backed Income Fund Limited (GABI)
10/12/2021 Genel Energy PLC (GENL)
13/12/2021 Yougov PLC (YOU)
14/12/2021 Pan African Resources PLC (PAF)
