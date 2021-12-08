CA
14/12/2021 13:30 new motor vehicle sales
CH
14/12/2021 07:30 PPI
14/12/2021 07:30 import price index
CN
09/12/2021 03:00 PPI
09/12/2021 03:00 CPI
DE
09/12/2021 07:00 labour cost index
09/12/2021 07:00 foreign trade
10/12/2021 07:00 CPI
14/12/2021 09:00 Ifo economic forecast winter report
ES
10/12/2021 08:00 industrial production
10/12/2021 08:00 housing price index
EU
13/12/2021 09:00 long term interest rates statistics
14/12/2021 10:00 industrial production
FR
09/12/2021 11:00 OECD composite leading indicators
14/12/2021 09:00 IEA oil market report
14/12/2021 11:00 OECD quarterly national accounts G20 GDP growth
IE
09/12/2021 11:00 industrial production
09/12/2021 11:00 CPI
IT
10/12/2021 09:00 industrial production
13/12/2021 09:00 labour cost index
JP
09/12/2021 06:00 preliminary machine tool orders
09/12/2021 23:50 corporate goods price index
12/12/2021 23:50 orders received for machinery
14/12/2021 04:30 industrial production
UK
10/12/2021 07:00 index of production
10/12/2021 07:00 trade
10/12/2021 07:00 index of services
10/12/2021 07:00 monthly GDP estimates
10/12/2021 09:30 Bank of England/Kantar Quarterly inflation attitudes survey
10/12/2021 12:30 NIESR monthly GDP tracker
13/12/2021 00:01 Rightmove monthly house price index
13/12/2021 17:00 Bank of England financial stability report
14/12/2021 07:00 labour market statistics
US
09/12/2021 13:30 jobless claims
09/12/2021 14:45 consumer comfort index
09/12/2021 15:00 monthly wholesale trade
09/12/2021 15:30 EIA weekly natural gas storage report
10/12/2021 13:30 real earnings
10/12/2021 13:30 CPI
10/12/2021 15:00 University of Michigan survey of consumers
10/12/2021 15:00 quarterly services
13/12/2021 16:00 ISM manufacturing and services semiannual report
14/12/2021 13:30 PPI
14/12/2021 21:30 API weekly statistical bulletin
